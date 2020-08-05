Wednesday August 5, 2020 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has dared President Uhuru Kenyatta and his goons who have been attempting to arrest him to go ahead and put him behind bars over his stand on the controversial Revenue Sharing Formula.

Speaking at the Senate yesterday, Sakaja stated that he was ready to sleep in a cell after he had cast his vote over the County Revenue Allocation formula debate.

“I was in Senate from 5:30 am and stayed in my car till midday to avoid arrest.”

“Please go ahead and arrest me.”

“I am not one to be intimidated, since I have cast my vote,” he declared.

The Senator referred to various incidences, including being trailed by the police, and proceeding reports of his impending arrest and alleged sponsored hashtags aimed at making him change his vote in the revenue sharing formula.

Sakaja also faulted Uhuru’s party for threatening to de-whip members who had not towed the party line.

The Senate voted to postpone the County Revenue Allocation formula debate once again.

The Kenyan DAILY POST