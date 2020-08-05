Tuesday August 4, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s next step.

This is after his family was linked to the disappearance and looting of Sh 223 billion meant to stop the spread of Covid 19.

Uhuru’s family members led by Samantha Ngina and Jane Nduta are among tenderprenuers who won tenders to supply Personal Protective Equipment, masks and sanitizers in April and they are said to have overpriced the products and Kenyans are not happy.

Following these revelations, Ahmednasir said Uhuru will this week pretend to fight corruption by ordering DCI and EACC to make arrests, especially leaders who are opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“With one corruption scandal after another, what do you think will be the respond of my BELOVED JUBILEE & its junior partner odm? To change the narrative, create MIRAGE of fighting corruption in the next 5 DAYS, DCIO & ODPP will round up & charge with corruption those opposed to BBI,”Ahmednasir said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST