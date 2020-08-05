Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – A 62-year old woman has been sentenced to 35 years in jail after being convicted of robbery with violence by the Loitoktok Law Courts.

The woman identified as Joyce Wairimu Kariuki, was found guilty of using violence to steal vehicles in Nakuru, Nairobi and Mombasa on diverse dates between 2018 and 2019.

But according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), this is not the first time Wairimu is having a run-in with the law.

She previously served 15 years at the Shimo La Tewa Maximum GK Prison in Mombasa, for six different offences, including theft, forgery, and attempted theft, among other crimes.

“Following numerous reports of stolen motor vehicles, especially lorries in Nakuru, Nairobi and Mombasa between 2018 and 2019, DCI detectives narrowed down on the suspect around whom the thefts revolved,” the DCI said.

