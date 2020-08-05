Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions:

Position: Inspectors (Irrigation) Job Group CPSB 11 (5 Posts)

Terms of Service: Permanent and pensionable

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under guidance of a more experienced officer. Duties and responsibilities at this level entail:-

Collect baseline data for irrigation planning;

Organize farmers meetings for irrigation participatory development;

Identify sites for irrigation technology demonstration plots; and

Any other lawful duties that may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must:-

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Technical Part II Certificate in any of the following disciplines;- Agricultural Engineering, Soil and Water Engineering, Irrigation or Survey from a recognized institution:

OR Diploma in any of the following disciplines;- Agricultural Engineering, Soil and Water Engineering, Irrigation or Survey, Agricultural irrigation and drainage engineering, from a recognized institution; and

Have a certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution

How to Apply

All applicants should click on the Job Offers Option on the County Website and fill the application form and submit online.

N/B: No hard copy or emailed applications to cpsb@kakamega.go.ke are allowed.

All applications should reach this office on or before 13th August, 2020.

PLEASE NOTE: Kakamega County Public Service Board does not charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment and selection process. Our official communication channels are email address cpsb@kakamega.go.ke and phone number 0713852573 ONLY.

SECRETARY/CEO, CPSB