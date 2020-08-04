Tuesday August 4, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM boss, Raila Odinga, are staring at another defeat in the Senate after Senators opposed to the County cash sharing formula vowed to reject it.

This emerged as a crunch meeting of the Senate leadership, the Treasury and other devolution actors held on Monday agreed that Sh187 billion be released to the Counties to save them from paralysis occasioned by the revenue formula standoff.

According to reports, 25 Senators, who engineered the defeat of an amendment to defer the disputed formula by two years last week, have plotted another elaborate plan to reject it in totality.

The amendment was sponsored by Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a) with the blessings of Uhuru and Raila.

With their number standing at 25, the opposing Senators have surpassed the 24 threshold required to defeat the formula that will have seen 18 Counties lose Sh17 billion.

The stalemate is full of political intrigues, with Deputy President William Ruto rallying his troops to reject the formula.

On Sunday, Raila met a section of Uhuru’s allies led by Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe at the Kajiado home of COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli.

At the meeting, Raila assured the President’s side that he will rally his Senators to support the formula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST