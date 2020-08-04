Tuesday August 4, 2020 – Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, has vowed to marshal other Senators to pass the controversial revenue sharing formula that is supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking yesterday, Cherargei, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s ardent supporter, said that one man, one shilling is a principle of equity enshrined in the Constitution and therefore must pass it.

“We are in top gear.”

“The amendments brought by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja will fall flat.”

“They are populist, negative and their intention questionable; we will reject them.”

“We have made parliamentary decisions or legislation and policies before, and none has ever divided the country.”

“What is so special about this third generation formula?” stated Cherargei.

“We are ready, we have the numbers.”

“Sakaja’s amendments will be shot down.”

“We will propose the motion moved by the Finance and Budget committee chairman, Charles Kibiru, as it is.”

“There are no two ways about it. The formula proposed by the committee is the best.”

“Tomorrow (today) there will be a serious showdown on the floor.”

“They (opposing faction) cannot fight the government.”

“Which numbers do they have? They are just fear mongering.”

“Even those who opposed Senator Irungu Kang’ata’s amendment motion have all of them shifted,” he said.

The Nandi Senator claimed that there are 28 Senators waiting to pass the bill as proposed by Uhuru and Raila.

“Twenty-eight of us support this motion as it is.”

“After discussions with senators who were perceived to be “losing”, we have a group that now supports us and is pushing for quick operationalization of the Equalization Fund.”

“We have met a number of times and caucused ahead of tomorrow (today).”

“They told us to kill them now, we are going to kill them quick.”

“They told us to kick them now.”

“We will deal with them on the floor,” he said.

