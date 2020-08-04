Tuesday, August 4, 2020 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three officers from the Special Service Unit (SSU) suspected to have gone rogue.

The three officers identified as William Mutua, Henry Maitai and Jonathan Sankale were recently involved in a robbery with violence incident in Machakos.

“Three SSU detectives who turned rogue and were connected to the Robbery with Violence incident that occurred at Baraka Gas Company in Matuu-Machakos County on the night of 31st July 2020 were yesterday arrested by their @DCI_Kenya & SSU counterparts,” the DCI statement read in part.

According to the DCI, the three officers had prior information that a gas refiling company was carrying out illegal transactions and they planned an unauthorized raid.

The trio are reported to have intercepted the company’s surveillance car with the manager on board and transferred Ksh370, 000 to various mobile lines and Mpesa agent.

“… the officers gained entry to the facility where they confiscated mobile phones of all workers moments before the business owner called the manager seeking to talk to the officers,” the DCI said.

“A total of Kshs370, 000 was transferred to an Mpesa till number, an agent number and two Safaricom lines in various locations, all which were traced back to the suspects,” the statement continued.

The trio have since been disarmed and placed in police custody as DCI continue with further investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST