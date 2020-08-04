Tuesday, August 4, 2020 – Celebrated YouTube Comedian, Chebet Rono, recently left Netizens worried after she experienced intense anxiety attacks during a live TV interview.

The 20-year old had to walk out of an interview after her hands started shaking uncontrollably.

This happened over the weekend when Chebet was one of the guests, alongside radio personality, Alex Mwakideu, on NTV’s The Wicked edition show hosted by Dr. King’ori.

The trio were discussing loyalty and trust in relationships when Chebet narrated her own experience with a “close friend” who betrayed her which seemed to trigger the attacks.

“I have done a couple of dumb things for people. I’m not going to lie. And I think that is what taught me not to trust anyone. You need to trust and be loyal to yourself,” she said.

“I have paid rent for three months for a friend. And it was bad because he is the one who went behind my back saying horrible things. I just accepted I clowned and I took the clown uniform and wore it.” She added

Then suddenly, she requested Dr. King’ori to stop the interview citing anxiety attacks.

“Can we stop a bit? For real can we actually stop? I have an anxiety attack. Yeah. It is so bad,” Dr. King’ori obliged and apologized to the viewers.

“Guys Rono cannot continue on this interview with us na vile she was such a vibe, manze. Amepata anxiety attack and I think it is a condition she is dealing with and she will be fine, I trust.”

Watch the exact moment the incident happened below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.