Tuesday August 4, 2020 – The cold war between Nairobi Metropolitan Service boss, General Mohammed Badi, and Governor Mike Sonko has taken a new twist.

This is after MCAs moved to make their stand on who they support in the ongoing cold war that is threatening to split the county into two with both factions claiming leadership of the country’s Capital City.

The MCAs tabled a motion to have the NMS General take over stalled projects under health, transport, planning and housing from Sonko, a clear indication that they are no longer in the Governor’s corner.

Led by Clay City Ward MCA, Samora Mwaura, who tabled the motion, the MCAs urged Badi to get all the necessary documentation from Sonko.

Sonko withdrew the deed of transfer of functions between him and the National Government in July 2020, arguing that he was coerced in State House into signing it.

