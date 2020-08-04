Tuesday, 04 August 2020 – The infamous boda boda industry is Kenya is unregulated despite the influx of motorcycles on the roads.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, is on record calling for the regulation of the growing industry and issuing threats but little seems to be done to streamline the industry.

It’s common to see some riders behaving as if they left their brains at home by breaking the traffic rules with impunity.

In this video that is going round on social media, some riders who were transporting pineapples along the busy Thika Super Highway, were spotted gambling with their lives with open impunity.

Watch video.

