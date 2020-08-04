Position: Post-Doctoral Research Fellow

Project: Kenya Aids Vaccine Initiative (Kavi) Institute Of Clinical Research

Job Code: Ad/7/70/20 (1 Post) (Chs)

Job description

The applicant will be expected to attract funding and take lead in various B-Cell research activities at the Institute.

Qualifications

Applicants should be holders of PhD from recognized Institution

Applicant must have more than fifteen (15) scientific

Applicants must have a minimum of five years’ work experience preferably in a research Institution as a research assistant or

Must have been a honorary lecturer or a visiting scientist for more than two years

Must have attracted funding for the last five years amounting to over US$ 100,000

Must have more than three academic honours

How To Apply

Applicants should submit seven (7) of their application letters accompanied by similar number of certified copies of certificates and CV giving details of their qualifications.

Applications and related documents should be forwarded through the applicants’ heads of departments. In addition, applicants should state their current designations and salaries and other benefits attached to those designations. They should quote post reference codes as shown for each post

Applications should be addressed as per the code below:-

The Principal, College of Health Sciences,

Box 30197-00100

Nairobi.

Closing Date: Friday, August 7, 2020.

THE UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. ONLY SHORTLISTED APPLICANTS WILL BE CONTACTED.