Position: Post-Doctoral Research Fellow
Project: Kenya Aids Vaccine Initiative (Kavi) Institute Of Clinical Research
Job Code: Ad/7/70/20 (1 Post) (Chs)
Job description
The applicant will be expected to attract funding and take lead in various B-Cell research activities at the Institute.
Qualifications
- Applicants should be holders of PhD from recognized Institution
- Applicant must have more than fifteen (15) scientific
- Applicants must have a minimum of five years’ work experience preferably in a research Institution as a research assistant or
- Must have been a honorary lecturer or a visiting scientist for more than two years
- Must have attracted funding for the last five years amounting to over US$ 100,000
- Must have more than three academic honours
How To Apply
Applicants should submit seven (7) of their application letters accompanied by similar number of certified copies of certificates and CV giving details of their qualifications.
Applications and related documents should be forwarded through the applicants’ heads of departments. In addition, applicants should state their current designations and salaries and other benefits attached to those designations. They should quote post reference codes as shown for each post
Applications should be addressed as per the code below:-
The Principal, College of Health Sciences,
Box 30197-00100
Nairobi.
Closing Date: Friday, August 7, 2020.
THE UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. ONLY SHORTLISTED APPLICANTS WILL BE CONTACTED.