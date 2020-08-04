Job Title: Research Assistant

Job Locations: Nairobi

Job description

Urban Research and Development Centre for Africa (URADCA) is a Non-Governmental Organization founded in 1996 with its headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya. URADCA was founded by young Kenyan professionals and scientists who yearned for an agile, efficient, credible, and accountable institution to conduct cutting edge research to guide policy and investments in health and development in Kenya as well as other African countries.URADCA works in collaboration with international agencies, local partners, Ministry of Health, County and local Governments, and local communities to address health challenges through policy and implementation research and introduction of health innovations to improve service delivery.

We are currently recruiting experienced individuals with excellent quantitative and qualitative research in health or social sciences who are team players, dedicated, hardworking, innovative, highly motivated and able to work in a high pressure environment requiring multitasking abilities.

The Research Assistant will work closely with the Research Principal Investigator (PI) and Co-investigators (Co-PIs) to ensure that the Kenya Protocol to Conduct Implementation Research on Self-Administered Subcutaneous Depo-Medroxyprogesterone Acetate (DMPA-SC) through Issuing of a Health System goals and objectives are achieved.

Responsibilities

Administer the survey questionnaire electronically to participants.

Conduct FGDs and interviews with respondents.

Provide update to the PI / Co – PI on daily basis.

Provide weekly report together with interview/ focus group discussion notes.

Qualifications

Past experience on quantitative and qualitative research methodologies.

Strong organizational skills.

Ability to work independently and to exercise independent judgment.

Strong ability to work and communicate within a team.

Diploma / Degree preferably in health related courses.

Experience in public health related research work.

Must have valid ethical training course certificate.

Past experience in electronic data collection method.

How To Apply

Interested applicants should send a CV with three referees and detailed cover letter to rmutisya@uradca.org not later than August 7, 2020. Please indicate how your education and experience qualifies you for the position. Only those selected for interview will be contacted. URADCA is an equal opportunity employer.