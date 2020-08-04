Tuesday August 4, 2020 – Nairobi MCAs have reached out to State House seeking protection from Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, who has launched a crackdown at City Hall following chaos that ensued over the impeachment of Speaker Beatrice Elachi on July 28.

Over 14 MCAs want the CS barred from disarming them alongside police officers stationed at City Hall.

Police reportedly launched an investigation into how the MCAs acquired licenses for their guns.

The MCAs, later on, held two separate meetings with Speaker Elachi and Governor Mike Sonko attending each.

The duo has been on a warpath over the control of the County Assembly of Nairobi with pro-Sonko MCAs accused of plotting to remove Elachi numerous times.

CS Matiang’i and Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss, General Mohamed Badi, made an abrupt visit to City Hall after Mlango Kubwa MCA, Patricia Mutheu, was assaulted by the police.

Matiang’i ordered the construction of a police station inside City Hall to curb future wrangles as City Hall had already experienced various demonstrations ranging from MCAs to workers demanding pay.

He also directed investigations to commence into the assault of the MCA.

Mutheu has since filed a complaint against 4 police officers.

