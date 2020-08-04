Tuesday August 4, 2020 – All employees of the famous InterContinental Hotel, Nairobi Branch, are set to be fired due to the biting Covid19.

In a notice released by the InterContinental Hotels Corporation Limited, the conglomerate detailed that all positions would be declared redundant in 45 days.

The company cited operational reasons as the main cause of their closure.

“InterContinental Hotels Corporation Limited Kenya (IHCL) is considering a permanent closure of InterContinental, Nairobi, and winding up its operations in the Republic of Kenya.”

“As a consequence of such intended winding up, all employment positions would become redundant,” an excerpt of the notice reads.

It also asked employees to raise concerns in relation to the redundancy process through the stipulated communication channels.

The Covid-19 pandemic has largely affected the hospitality industry with many hotels having closed shop.

In February 2019, a report by a local daily detailed that the hotel was facing closure or auction over debt amounting to more than Ksh700 million.

In May 2020, Fairmont announced the indefinite closure of two of its luxurious hotels in the country, The Norfolk Hotel in Nairobi and the luxurious Mara Safari Club citing the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the hospitality industry as the key reason.

All employees were sent home after 116 years of operation.

Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal later struck a deal to sell off his stake in the five-star hotel to a Nepalese billionaire.

