Tuesday, August 4, 2020 – A Kenya-born nurse living in the US is among six people facing charges of manslaughter and criminal negligent homicide in connection to the death of an inmate at a detention center in Texas.

Lilian OKeri, 27, and five other nurses are being accused of failing to maintain proper records for the victim to get ‘proper medical care’

The victim identified as Savion Hall, died in July, 2019, at a hospital in Texas.

Okeri, who was an LVN (Licensed Vocational Nurse) at the time of the inmate’s death, but has since become a Registered Nurse (RN) is charged alongside, Adeola Adesomi, 41, Flor Estrada, 30, Timothy Forbush, 28, Kelly Robins, 52, and Esther Ihediwa, 45.

Court documents show that Texas Rangers were called in to investigate the death of Hall who was in the custody of the detention center.

After a lengthy investigation, the case was presented to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the State could not present the case to a Grand Jury until this summer.

