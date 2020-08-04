V/NO. SIT/2020/11 CLERICAL OFFICER/ REGISTRY (1POST)

Terms of Service Permanent

Salary Scale KShs 23,780 × 1030 – 24,810 × 1050 – 25,860 × 1050 –26,9106 × 1120 – 28,030 × 1160 – 29,130 p.m.

House Allowance As applicable in Siaya County.

Duties and Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail:- collating and compiling data;

recording folioing and filling applications for registration and licensing documents;

indexing of documents and records; photocopying and scanning documents;

maintaining and updating files;

photocopying and scanning documents; processing of documents;

controlling movements of records and files; managing registers;

verifying and analyzing data;

drafting correspondences;

preparing and verifying data and documents;

and ensuring safe custody of documents equipment and records.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

served in the grade of Clerical Officer I for at least four (4) years and in possession of a Certificate in any of the following fields: – Business Administration, Business Management, Human Resource Management,

Information Communication Technology, Records Management Accounts, Social Work/Development Studies or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution; OR

Certificate in Computer Application Skills; and demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

How To Apply

Siaya Institute of Technology is an equal opportunity employer.

The details of the advertised posts can be accessed from the Institute’s website http://www.siayainstitute.ac.ke . Interested qualified persons are requested to download the fillable PDF application forms, fill and submit via email to

recruit2020@siayainstitute.ac.ke so as to reach the undersigned on or before Friday August 14th, 2020 3pm.

NB. Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disability (PWD) are encouraged to apply.

SECRETARY OF THE BOARD OF GOVENORS /PRINCIPAL

SIAYA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

P.O. BOX 1087 – 40600

SIAYA