Position: Administrative Assistant
Job Code: Baa/01/07/2020
Reporting: The position reports to the HR and Admin Officer
Job Description
Biblia Sacco Society Ltd, a medium-sized Sacco with membership from a large number of Christian organizations wishes to fill vacant position of admistrative assistant whose duties and qualifications are as below:
Responsibilities
- Handling customers and complaints
- Handle general enquiries and provide information about the Sacco’s products and
- Manning of switchboard
- Receipting members payments
- Dispatch and receiving mails, parcels and cheques
- Emails correspondence
- Filing of office documents including opening members
- Update of members information on the database
- Performs any other duties as
Qualifications
- KCSE Mean Grade of C
- Diploma in Business field – Secretarial, Front Office Management, Public Relations,Customer Service or equivalent
- At least one (1) year work experience in a similar role
- Experience in a busy reputable financial institution will be an added advantage.
- A person of unquestionable integrity
- Strong organizational and prioritization competence, with attention to
- Proactive attitude and ability to take initiative and work
- Must be proficient in MS Office Suite of Packages
- A good team
- Strong interpersonal skills and outgoing
- Superior oral and written communication skills.
How to apply
Application letter with a detailed CV indicating 3 referees, one of whom should be a pastor and copies of certificates and testimonials, should be addressed and submitted via email address hr@bibliasacco.com to reach before the close of business on 7th August 2020. Please quote the job code (BAA/01/07/2020) on the email subject and state your current and expected Salary.
NB: Only short listed candidates will be contacted and invited for interview.