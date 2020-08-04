Position: Administrative Assistant

Job Code: Baa/01/07/2020

Reporting: The position reports to the HR and Admin Officer

Job Description

Biblia Sacco Society Ltd, a medium-sized Sacco with membership from a large number of Christian organizations wishes to fill vacant position of admistrative assistant whose duties and qualifications are as below:

Responsibilities

Handling customers and complaints

Handle general enquiries and provide information about the Sacco’s products and

Manning of switchboard

Receipting members payments

Dispatch and receiving mails, parcels and cheques

Emails correspondence

Filing of office documents including opening members

Update of members information on the database

Performs any other duties as

Qualifications

KCSE Mean Grade of C

Diploma in Business field – Secretarial, Front Office Management, Public Relations,Customer Service or equivalent

At least one (1) year work experience in a similar role

Experience in a busy reputable financial institution will be an added advantage.

A person of unquestionable integrity

Strong organizational and prioritization competence, with attention to

Proactive attitude and ability to take initiative and work

Must be proficient in MS Office Suite of Packages

A good team

Strong interpersonal skills and outgoing

Superior oral and written communication skills.

How to apply

Application letter with a detailed CV indicating 3 referees, one of whom should be a pastor and copies of certificates and testimonials, should be addressed and submitted via email address hr@bibliasacco.com to reach before the close of business on 7th August 2020. Please quote the job code (BAA/01/07/2020) on the email subject and state your current and expected Salary.

NB: Only short listed candidates will be contacted and invited for interview.