Position: Administrative Assistant

Job Code: Baa/01/07/2020

Reporting: The position reports to the HR and Admin Officer

Job Description

Biblia Sacco Society Ltd, a medium-sized Sacco with membership from a large number of Christian organizations wishes to fill vacant position of admistrative assistant whose duties and qualifications are as below:

Responsibilities

  • Handling customers and complaints
  • Handle general enquiries and provide information about the Sacco’s products and
  • Manning of switchboard
  • Receipting members payments
  • Dispatch and receiving mails, parcels and cheques
  • Emails correspondence
  • Filing of office documents including opening members
  • Update of members information on the database
  • Performs any other duties as

Qualifications

  • KCSE Mean Grade of C
  • Diploma in Business field – Secretarial, Front Office Management, Public Relations,Customer Service or equivalent
  • At least one (1) year work experience in a similar role
  • Experience in a busy reputable financial institution will be an added advantage.
  • A person of unquestionable integrity
  • Strong organizational and prioritization competence, with attention to
  • Proactive attitude and ability to take initiative and work
  • Must be proficient in MS Office Suite of Packages
  • A good team
  • Strong interpersonal skills and outgoing
  • Superior oral and written communication skills.

How to apply

Application letter with a detailed CV indicating 3 referees, one of whom should be a pastor and copies of certificates and testimonials, should be addressed and submitted via email address hr@bibliasacco.com to reach before the close of business on 7th August 2020. Please quote the job code (BAA/01/07/2020) on the email subject and state your current and expected Salary.

 NB: Only short listed candidates will be contacted and invited for interview.

