V/NO. SIT/2020/1 ACCOUNTANT I /FINANCE OFFICER I (1POST)

Terms of Service Permanent

Salary Scale KShs 35,400 × 1600 – 37,000 × 1660 – 38,660 × 1750 – 40,400 × 1850 – 42,260 × 1930 – 44,190 × 2040 – 46,230 p.m.

House Allowance As applicable in Siaya County.

Duties and Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:-

analyzing accounting information detailing assets, liabilities and capital;

preparing financial statements and other reports to summarize current and projected financial position in order to ensure availability of funds to implement planned activities;

developing and installing effective financial management systems and procedures for improving financial reporting and accounting in accordance with government financial policies and donor procedures;

designing and coordinating the implementation and maintenance of financial information systems to cover the general ledger, asset management as well as revenue collection system;

developing and implementing an effective financial management system and procedures for improving banking and cash collection of funds;

ensuring that funds are promptly banked and accounted for in accordance with prescribed

regulations;

coordinating preparation of payment vouchers, cheque books, cash book records and financial statements and entries in accordance with accounting regulations;

coordinating reconciliation of general ledger control account with supplementary records; accounting for security documents as well as safekeeping;

controlling and accounting assets and securities;

coordinating reconciliation of cashbook and bank transactions; reconciliation of statutory levy collection records and as well as reconciling assets registers with the general ledger;

overseeing the proper maintenance, storage and security of financial and accounting documents in order to

ensure that they are properly filed, secured and readily accessible for action;

preparing tax returns to ensure compliance with periodic tax payments, information reporting

and other statutory requirements; providing advice to the Principal and the BOG on the effective strategies for minimizing tax liability; conferring with the Ministry of Finance/Treasury, the Auditor General’s Department and other relevant government bodies on the interpretation and application of particular financial and accounting regulations to ensure conformity government policy and procedures.

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

served in the grade of Accountant II/Finance Officer II or a similar position for at least four (4) years;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: -Commerce (Accounting/Finance Option), Finance, Economics, Business Administration, Business Management or its equivalent qualification from a recognized

institution;

Registered with Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAK) Kenya and a member in good standing;

Certificate in relevant computer accounting packages; and

Demonstrated managerial, administrative and professional competence in work performance.

How To Apply

Siaya Institute of Technology is an equal opportunity employer.

The details of the advertised posts can be accessed from the Institute’s website http://www.siayainstitute.ac.ke . Interested qualified persons are requested to download the fillable PDF application forms, fill and submit via email to

recruit2020@siayainstitute.ac.ke so as to reach the undersigned on or before Friday August 14th, 2020 3pm.

NB. Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disability (PWD) are encouraged to apply.

SECRETARY OF THE BOARD OF GOVENORS /PRINCIPAL

SIAYA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

P.O. BOX 1087 – 40600

SIAYA