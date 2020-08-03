Sunday, 02 August 2020 – Self declared National Resistant Movement leader and modern day liberator, Miguna Miguna, caused a stir after he posted photos without his signature cap and left Kenyans wondering whether he is okay.

Miguna, who was deported to Canada by the Government after leading a mock swearing in ceremony of Raila Odinga as the People’s President at Uhuru Park, looks deflated.

The five star General has not shaved his hair and beard for several months, making him look like a warlord who has just emerged from the forest.

Miguna has vowed to lead a revolution to oust President Uhuru Kenyatta and his recent look has been compared to that of a revolutionist, although a section of Kenyans think that he is aging fast and probably dealing with serious personal problems.

See photos of Miguna that have left tongues wagging.







The Kenyan DAILY POST