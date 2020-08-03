Sunday, 02 August 2020 – A jilted Kenyan woman has scolded her husband’s clandestine lover and paraded her identity on social media to let the world know she is a notorious home wrecker.

The woman claimed that her husband has abandoned his two kids to take care of his mpango wa kando.

He doesn’t support his family anymore but he keeps on splashing money on his clandestine lover.

‘You will suffer the same way we are suffering,’ the aggrieved woman said.

She further shared a photo of her husband being pampered by his mpango wa kando and warned her that her tears will not let them have peace.

‘My tears can’t you people stay in peace,’ she added and disclosed that her husband has other kids with different women, and warned the lady that she will also be dumped after giving birth.

See the dramatic facebook posts.









The Kenyan DAILY POST