Monday August 3, 2020 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, is in deep trouble for rallying other Senators to reject President Uhuru Kenyatta’s formula that would have given Nairobi more money.

This is after he was a labelled a traitor for his stand on the highly-contested revenue sharing formula.

On Monday, angry Nairobians plastered banners all over the city, attacking Sakaka for betraying them.

They noted that they were unhappy with the Senator’s decision to oppose the newly revised Counties revenue sharing bill.

“Sakaja is a traitor.”

“You do not represent Mandera, represent us, Nairobi,” reads a message on one of the posters.

It was argued that Sakaja disregarded the interests of his constituents by opposing the bill when Nairobi County would have been a beneficiary in the new formula with its allocation poised to increase by Ksh5.4 billion to Ksh21.2 billion.

The new allocation, however, disadvantaged sparsely populated Counties such as Garissa and Mandera which would have had their budgets slashed.

Sakaja had suggested that the revenue sharing formula should remain unchanged and the Senate is set to debate his motion on Tuesday, August 4th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST