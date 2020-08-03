Monday, August 3, 2020 – Citizen TV presenter, Willis Raburu, has left tongues wagging after he penned a sweet birthday message to his former colleague, Joey Muthengi.

In the message, Raburu, who recently separated from his wife, Marya Prude, gushed over the sexy media personality who turned a year older over the weekend.

“Happy birthday to you @joey_muthengi I don’t even know where I can start to describe just how much you mean to me.

“You are a perfect example of fire and light and calmness wrapped up in a human body! God’s love shines though you and beams across to the world.

“You go girl! Shine on this world is your stage, keep putting on a stellar performance and when it gets tough just know this your co-star will always be with you on this stage called life. Happy birthday 🎂🎁🎈🎉🎊 Young J 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️” wrote Willis Raburu.

On her part, Joey, who is a presenter at Capital FM, said she was overwhelmed by the love Raburu had expressed towards her.

“I am crying right now. I don’t even know what to say. I love you so much like…I can’t even. You already know. I could, Google nice words but I won’t. I just love you. And I’m thankful for you,” reacted Joey Muthengi.

Reacting to the posts, Netizens urged Willis and Joey to consider dating because the chemistry between them is obvious.

See the reactions below.





