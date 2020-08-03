Monday August 3, 2020 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has cautioned Tongaren MP, David Eseli Simiyu, and his Kanduyi counterpart, Wafula Wamunyinyi, against transacting any business on behalf of the lion party.

In a press conference outside the party’s headquarters on Monday, Ford Kenya’s National Organising Secretary, Peter Mandu, said Simiyu and Wamunyinyi will face legal action should they continue to transact any business of the party.

“Surprisingly the duo have defied the court orders and have evidently been going around purporting to carry out activities on behalf of the Party,” Mandu said.

“The two are also on record masquerading as party officials conducting what they term as ‘party grassroot elections to change leadership’ as reported by the media.” Mandu added

In May, Wamunyinyi replaced Wetangula as the Ford Kenya leader and Dr. Eseli Simiyu named himself as the party’s Secretary-General.

However, their leadership in the party was short-lived after the High Court stopped the “coup” and reinstated Wetangula as Party Leader.

