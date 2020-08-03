Sunday August 2, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed claims by some ODM lawmakers from the Coastal area who accused him of neglecting the region.

The over 10 lawmakers threatened to decamp the Raila Odinga-led party on Thursday after they accused the outfit of abandoning them at their hour of need.

This followed a vote in the Senate last Tuesday where Senators from Raila’s Luo Nyanza backyard supported a disputed revenue sharing formula among the 47 Counties albeit with amendments.

But Raila Odinga, through ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, told the MPs off, saying that majority of them are not members of ODM while a few who are members have had run-ins with the party.

“The first noticeable thing about this group was that there was no single Senator in it, meaning that the MPs were purporting to deal with a matter they had no business discussing,” Sifuna said.

He added that “a majority of the members who issued the statement are not even members of the ODM Party and the few who are have had long known leanings to the Tanga Tanga side of Kenyan politics, making their views very easy to contextualize.”

Sifuna cited Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, who has been expelled from the party and ‘is hanging on her seat only courtesy of a court order’, as an example.

