Sunday August 2, 2020 – Inspector-General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, has transferred Nairobi Police commander, Philip Ndolo, to Kiganjo Police Training College as a Deputy Commander of the institution and his place taken by Rashid Yakub.

Rashid Yakub made headlines this year after he accused Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko of assault when he arrested him in Voi while trying to escape to Tanzania to evade arrest over a corruption case.

Yakub was the then Coast Police Commander.

On Thursday, it was announced that a new police post will be set up at the County Assembly of Nairobi in an attempt restore order and stability,

The move comes after Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, and Mutyambai visited the County Assembly of Nairobi and blamed the Governor over the chaos therein.

The visit came two days after chaos were witnessed at the Assembly as MCAs attempted to serve Speaker Beatrice Elachi with an impeachment motion against her and a court order suspending Edward Gichana from taking over as the Assembly’s Clerk.

Sonko and his goons are behind recent chaos in the Nairobi County Assembly.

