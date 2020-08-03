Monday, August 3, 2020 – Police in Rwanda have detained four slay queens after they posted nude photos on social media.

The Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) paraded the 4 suspects and said that they face up to two years behind bars for displaying nudity to the public.

They posted the nude photos on Instagram.

When they were questioned, they admitted to have been drunk when they committed the offence.

One of the suspects said that she was not aware that such an act was illegal in the country.

‘Besides, it wasn’t a sexual act in itself, it was just being naked. I felt embarrassed the following day and I apologize to Rwandan people,’ she said.

However, according to RIB spokeswoman, Dominique Bahorera, the 4 slay queens are believed to have been paid to strip naked by an unknown person, with the intent of selling the content.

Here are photos of the suspects appearing in court to face charges.





The Kenyan DAILY POST