Sunday, 02 August 2020 – On Saturday, Betty Kyallo left men with wishful thinking after she paraded her juicy figure like a 20 year old college slay queen.

The pretty Kamba lass, who was serving her goodies to skirt chasing Governor Joho while still married to Dennis Okari, seems to be regaining her sexy figure back after hitting the gym.

Betty rocked tight biker shorts and exposed her yummy legs and thick curves to online hyenas.

They say thick curves save lives.

See these photos of Betty Kyallo rocking it and if you are not well loaded like Joho, just use your eyes to do the feasting.









