Monday, 03 August 2020 – Former Kiss 100 radio presenter and self declared representative of Team Mafisi, Shaffie Weru, has revealed that he will never get married.

While speaking in an interview, the flashy radio presenter, whose appetite for slay queens is well known, said that he has tried to settle down for marriage but it didn’t work.

He further added that his mum and aunties have given up on him.

‘My mum and aunties gave up on me.’

‘I think that was never for me and it will never happen.’

‘I really tried na imekataa.’

‘I know people really wanna see me do the walk down the aisle and everything but if I have never gone on a date for the last four to five years, you guys are still waiting for me to get married? Really?’ He posed.

However, Shaffie is open to dating but before any lady slides into his DM, she must be 21 years and above.

Shaffie joked that he is waiting for Kamene Goro’s sister to turn 21 so that he can hit on her.

The celebrity radio personality was once married to a hot lady called Joan Mwihaki but they parted ways after several years in marriage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST