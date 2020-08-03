Our client, a Safaricom dealer, wishes to recruit a qualified and experienced personnel in the below position:
Shop Manager
The position holder will be responsible for Meeting overall revenue & acquisition targets; New business development; Customer relationship management; Inventory management; Shop operations and business growth strategy
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree in Busines Management/Customer Service/Sales and Marketing or related field
- Diploma in the above fields or with +4 years Sales and Marketing experience in the same or similar position with a focus on corporate sales development
- Experience working with Safaricom or its dealership in the above position
- Floor management experience
- Excellent interpersonal, presentation and written communication skills
- Ability to work under pressure and meet targets and deadlines
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit a Cover Letter and Curriculum Vitae indicating the position applied for, current and expected remuneration package to jukumuagency@gmail.com
Deadline of application is 15/08/2020