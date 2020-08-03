Our client, a Safaricom dealer, wishes to recruit a qualified and experienced personnel in the below position:

Shop Manager

The position holder will be responsible for Meeting overall revenue & acquisition targets; New business development; Customer relationship management; Inventory management; Shop operations and business growth strategy

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree in Busines Management/Customer Service/Sales and Marketing or related field
  • Diploma in the above fields or with +4 years Sales and Marketing experience in the same or similar position with a focus on corporate sales development
  • Experience working with Safaricom or its dealership in the above position
  • Floor management experience
  • Excellent interpersonal, presentation and written communication skills
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet targets and deadlines

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit a Cover Letter and Curriculum Vitae indicating the position applied for, current and expected remuneration package to jukumuagency@gmail.com

Deadline of application is 15/08/2020

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply