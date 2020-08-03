Our client, a Safaricom dealer, wishes to recruit a qualified and experienced personnel in the below position:

Shop Manager

The position holder will be responsible for Meeting overall revenue & acquisition targets; New business development; Customer relationship management; Inventory management; Shop operations and business growth strategy

Minimum Requirements:

Degree in Busines Management/Customer Service/Sales and Marketing or related field

Diploma in the above fields or with +4 years Sales and Marketing experience in the same or similar position with a focus on corporate sales development

Experience working with Safaricom or its dealership in the above position

Floor management experience

Excellent interpersonal, presentation and written communication skills

Ability to work under pressure and meet targets and deadlines

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit a Cover Letter and Curriculum Vitae indicating the position applied for, current and expected remuneration package to jukumuagency@gmail.com

Deadline of application is 15/08/2020