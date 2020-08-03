Sunday August 2, 2020 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi is now on the receiving end after he was accused of influencing appointments in lucrative posts by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies in Rift Valley.

A section of Gideon Moi’s allies led by Elgeyo Marakwet Governor, Alex Tolgos, MPs Joshua Kuttuny (Cheranganyi), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills) and Johanna Ngen’o (Emurrua Dikirr) have changed their tune on supporting the Senator for the country’s top job

Tolgos and Tiren, however, explained that they will continue supporting Moi despite the differences because they are sure they will soon be ironed out.

In an audio shared online, Kuttuny is heard promising to wage war against Moi as he claimed that he was behind the sacking of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in Government.

“At the end of the day, we must protect our interests.”

“I will not allow our own son to be pushed to the wall by one of ours who should be at the front line protecting him…”

“Gideon should have used his closeness with Uhuru to find a truce in Jubilee instead of escalating their differences,” stated Kuttuny in the audio.

Kuttuny noted that he will break ties with Moi after he became a major political principal since KANU entered into a post-election coalition agreement with Jubilee.

However, Kuttuny made it absolutely clear that he was not planning to team up with William Ruto following his clash with Gideon Moi.

“Our people in Government should not be punished for their association with the DP.’

“Our professionals were being badly influenced by DP, but since he was edged out of the government, it would only be fair for Gideon to work with the professionals without victimization,” Kuttuny stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST