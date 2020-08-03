Monday, August 3, 2020 – Fast rising socialite and video vixen, Sherlyne Anyango, is making a killing from the comfort of her bed.

Sherylne ditched her office job at Royal Media Services,where she works in the production department, after realizing that she can make so much money from the comfort of her house.

On Friday, the big booty socialite went live on IG and started twerking for men live on Instagram and then pinned her phone number, urging them to send her Mpesa tips.

In less than 30 minutes, she had already received more than Ksh 48,000.

She shared a screenshot of her Mpesa balance and thanked the sex starved men who sent her the Mpesa tips.

This is what she posted on her Instagram status.

