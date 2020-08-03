Sunday August 2, 2020 – Transport CS, James Macharia, issued a statement on Saturday, August 1st, on the banning of Kenyan flights into Tanzania.

Speaking at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the Transport CS stated that he had spoken to his Tanzanian counterpart and they had agreed to reverse the ban.

“I met virtually with the Tanzanian official and we expect the decision to ban flights from Kenya by TZ to be reversed by end of the day,” he stated.

He added that there was no point at which Kenya banned flights from TZ, noting that the guidelines given were related to health standards for individual countries.

“We managed to clear the issues we had.”

“We never stopped their flights, this minor issue has been sorted out,” CS Macharia assured.

The Transport CS stated that no traveller from any country had been banned from entering the country.

“We have not closed the airspace for any country or any traveller. What we have done is from certain country we have some measures to review when they arrive.”

“We shall be adding more countries to that list,” he added.

He added that inclusion in the list will depend on how the countries were managing Covid19 in their spaces.

