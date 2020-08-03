Monday August 3, 2020 – Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ababu Namwamba has dismissed rumours of there being bad blood between Kenya and Tanzania.

Reacting to the recent feud that saw President Pombe Magufuli’s administration suspend Kenya Airways (KQ) flights to Tanzania on grounds that Kenya had not cleared flights from Dodoma to Nairobi, Namwamba said that the relationship between the two countries was intact and there was no diplomatic row at all.

“I want to make it clear that the relationship between Kenya and Tanzania is immutable, is indispensable, it is something that is permanent with us,” said Namwamba.

On a recent incident where a Kenyan delegation headed for the burial of former Tanzanian President, Benjamin Mkapa, was turned back to Nairobi mid-air, the CAS said the plane was forced to make a U-turn after developing a technical hitch and not because of a diplomatic row.

“There is no coincidence in this, there was a technical hitch with the aircraft that was heading to the final ritual of the former president of Tanzania Benjamin Mkapa…”

“Kenya and Tanzania are joined at the hip and we will continue moving forward together because Kenya and Tanzania are certainly, definitely, unequivocally and indispensably stronger together,” said the CAS.

The two neighboring Counties have differed on the containment measures put in place by each Government to curb the spread of the virus.

While Kenya has imposed stringent measures, Tanzania has let it loose and allowed her citizens to continue with their work normally.

