Monday August 3, 2020 – Senior officials from KANU are being pursued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations after allegedly forging Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s signature in a fresh scandal.

According to reports, Kiambu branch chairman, George Wainaina, and three other people reportedly forged a signature of their party boss, Gideon Moi, in order to sell the party’s properties in Kiambu.

This came even as the party is embroiled in numerous court cases seeking to repossess property reportedly grabbed by former senior members of the party.

Prime properties owned by the independence party that are in contention span through Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Nyeri and Isiolo Counties.

Wainaina is accused of conspiring with other people to defraud the party two prime properties in Kiambu valued at Ksh100 million.

A letter presumed to be fake bearing Moi’s name surfaced claiming that a piece of property in Kiambu, which was at the time operating as a car wash, had been placed under the stewardship of Wainaina’s colleagues.

“Further to our minutes dated 21st February, 2017, regarding sale of party properties, it is hereby resolved that the party sells some plots within Kiambu County to aid the national secretariat and the Kiambu branch run their operations and perform their respective mandates effectively.”

“Among the properties to be sold are Township block11/52 and Kiambu Township block11/53,” reads the letter in part.

Wainaina has since denied taking part in the forgery incident noting that he had just seen the letter.

Wainaina had also been roped into Nairobi County’s woes when he appeared in court alongside former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero for allegedly taking part in defrauding City Hall Ksh68 million.

Wainaina had served as Kidero’s Chief of Staff at the time.

