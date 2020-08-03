Monday August 3, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has literally infiltrated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s traditional support bases in readiness for the 2022 contest.

The DP has rolled out an aggressive campaign that will completely deflate Raila and end his career.

The relentless Ruto is now among the country’s political elite with political footprints in virtually every part of the country as he strategizes to capture State power.

The DP’s unabated political offensive comes at a time when Raila has slowed down his political activities and is just relaxing in Nairobi.

According to his brother, Oburu Odinga, Raila is relying on the handshake to capture the Presidency in 2022.

The DP, on the other hand, has been directly reaching out to grassroot leaders across the country with his close allies and himself hosting delegations from the areas that have supported Raila for decades.

Ruto’s official residence in Karen, Nairobi, has been a beehive of activity despite the stringent restrictions imposed by the Government to contain Covid-19.

Ruto’s daredevil approach became apparent when his ally, Kapsaret MP, Oscar Sudi, hosted hundreds of youths and elders from Raila’s Luo Nyanza backyard.

Previous presidential contenders including President Uhuru Kenyatta and his predecessor, Mwai Kibaki, gave Nyanza a wide berth.

But Raila’s allies dismissed the perceived political raid as the work of political conmen, which are inconsequential.

“This is not the first time we are seeing some political conmen from Nyanza trying to meet Ruto.”

“Even in the last election, they were the very people who met Jubilee from Luo Nyanza. How many votes did Jubilee get from Nyanza?”

“In Homa Bay they got about 300 votes,” ODM national chairman, John Mbadi, said.

“It’s like saying some MP from Nyanza hosts Kalenjin youths thinking that the MP can take away Kalenjin youths from Ruto.”

“It doesn’t make sense,” he added.

Ruto’s centre of focus has been Coast and Western, the two regions that have supported Raila almost to a man since the chaotic 2007 General Elections.

He has also maintained his focus on Central despite Uhuru turning his political sword against him and his confidantes from the region.

In Ukambani, Ruto has won over former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama and has a few MPs also backing his bid.

Ruto now plans to take his multi-billion youth and women empowerment project to Raila’s Nyanza backyard as he attempts to shake up Raila’s support in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST