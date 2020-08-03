Monday August 3, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, called an emergency meeting on Sunday in Kajiado County where he met senior ODM leaders including Senate Minority Leader, James Orengo.

The meeting was held at Cotu chairperson, Francis Atwoli’s home in Kitengela.

In the meeting were Kenya National Congress Party leader, Peter Kenneth, and Jubilee Vice-Chairman, David Murathe.

Kenneth who spoke to a local daily confirmed that the meeting had been organised to discuss the revenue sharing formula that has caused wide divisions in the country.

The adoption of the formula proposed by the Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA) that prioritises population as a parameter of revenue allocation has been postponed six times after Senators failed to agree.

Kenneth confirmed that Raila agreed to rally his Senators to support the formula and that Senator Orengo was charged with the role of bringing the leaders together.

“It is true we met with Raila to discuss among other things the disputed revenue sharing formula. We all agreed that the formula has to go through on Tuesday,” Kenneth said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is said to have threatened to withdraw from the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) should the ODM brigade in the Senate refuse to support the new proposed formula of revenue sharing.

