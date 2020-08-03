Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under a group-based practice model.

We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma and Nakuru.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Office Assistant / Cleaner

(1 Position)

Job Location: Kitui

General Description: Responsible for the general cleaning of the hospital to ensure a hygienic environment within the facility.

Duties and Responsibilities shall include but not limited to:

Cleaning toilets, urinals, hand basins and sinks building floors by sweeping, mopping, scrubbing, or vacuuming them.

Emptying waste bins or similar receptacles, transporting waste material to designated collection points

Dusting, damp wiping, washing or polishing the furniture, ledges, window sills and external surfaces of cupboards, shelves and fittings.

Replenishing consumable items (soap, toilet rolls, paper towels) if required.

Follow procedures for the use of chemical cleaners and power equipment (if any), in order to prevent damage to floors and fixtures.

Mow and trim lawns and shrubbery, using mowers and hand to clear debris from grounds.

Serve visitors by greeting, welcoming, directing and announcing them appropriately

Answer, screen and forward any incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed.

Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers.

Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments.

Perform other clerical duties such as filing, photocopying, printing etc.

Retrieve information from files when needed

Responding to inquiries/complaints/issue’s effectively and in a timely manner

Prepares & types general correspondences, reports, memos etc.

Job Requirements

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft office packages

Good communication skills in both English and Kiswahili

At least one year working experience in a similar position

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Cover Letter and CV only to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the word Kitui or Homa Bay or Kisii on the email Subject.

Alternatively;

Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at any of our affiliates where we have the vacancies.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.

Indicate your salary expectation in your application.

Applications to reach us before close of business 7th August 2020.

“Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is an equal opportunity employer”