Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under a group-based practice model.

We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma and Nakuru.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Office Assistant / Cleaner

(1 Position)

Job Location: Kitui

General Description: Responsible for the general cleaning of the hospital to ensure a hygienic environment within the facility.

Duties and Responsibilities shall include but not limited to:

  • Cleaning toilets, urinals, hand basins and sinks building floors by sweeping, mopping, scrubbing, or vacuuming them.
  • Emptying waste bins or similar receptacles, transporting waste material to designated collection points
  • Dusting, damp wiping, washing or polishing the furniture, ledges, window sills and external surfaces of cupboards, shelves and fittings.
  • Replenishing consumable items (soap, toilet rolls, paper towels) if required.
  • Follow procedures for the use of chemical cleaners and power equipment (if any), in order to prevent damage to floors and fixtures.
  • Mow and trim lawns and shrubbery, using mowers and hand to clear debris from grounds.
  • Serve visitors by greeting, welcoming, directing and announcing them appropriately
  • Answer, screen and forward any incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed.
  • Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers.
  • Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments.
  • Perform other clerical duties such as filing, photocopying, printing etc.
  • Retrieve information from files when needed
  • Responding to inquiries/complaints/issue’s effectively and in a timely manner
  • Prepares & types general correspondences, reports, memos etc.

Job Requirements

  • Excellent knowledge of Microsoft office packages
  • Good communication skills in both English and Kiswahili
  • At least one year working experience in a similar position

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Cover Letter and CV only to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the word Kitui or Homa Bay or Kisii on the email Subject.

Alternatively;

Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at any of our affiliates where we have the vacancies.

NOTE:

  • We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
  • Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.
  • Indicate your salary expectation in your application.
  • Applications to reach us before close of business 7th August 2020.

“Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is an equal opportunity employer”

