Monday August 3, 2020 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has lashed out at former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for supporting the new revenue-sharing formula for Counties that will reduce allocation to 18 Counties that have been marginalised since independence.

Speaking at his Gigiri office on Monday, the former lawmaker appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and unlock the stalemate and save the country from breaking apart.

Muthama accused Senators of failing the country at a time of need by not agreeing on how the 47 Counties should share revenue.

He, however, cautioned against any attempt to reduce money meant for marginalised regions and giving the same to already developed Counties in the name of rewarding the population.

“I appeal to the President of the Republic of Kenya not to touch the normal allocations meant for marginalised Counties.”

“Since Independence, it is now that some counties are seeing tarmac roads for the first time and such counties are going to lose Sh1.9 billion in the proposed formula,” Muthama said.

“For the sake of a united country where each and every citizen feels part of the country, the sharing of funds should be that which was being given to those Counties are not touched,” Muthama added.

The former Senator concluded by saying that such a move may lead to affected Counties being further marginalised.

