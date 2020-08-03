Monday, August 3, 2020 – Kenyan media personality, Larry Madowo, has caused a stir on social media after he shared a photo of a tiny studio (what Kenyans call a bedsitter) in New York.

Madowo is the BBC World correspondent in the US and is currently based in the Big Apple.

While sharing the photo, he wrote:

“I have so many questions”

New York is one of the most expensive cities to live in the world and studios like this go for thousands of dollars in monthly rent.

See the photo and reactions below.













