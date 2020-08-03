Monday August 3, 2020 – Kirinyaga County Deputy Governor, Peter Ndambiri, has confessed that Governor Anne Waiguru is not ready to fight corruption in the County.

Speaking at Ndindiruku village in Mwea Sub-County during the funeral of Lucia Wanjiru Mugo, the mother to KPLC Engineer, David Mwaniki, on Saturday, Ndambiri urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate how Anne Waiguru spent Sh 20 million set aside for fighting coronavirus.

Ndambiri said despite having been allocated Sh 20 million, Waiguru has not put up any preventive measures to fight COVID 19.

Ndambiri said the region has not met the requisite 300-bed capacity and it will be a disaster should the number of Covid-19 cases increase.

24 cases of the novel coronavirus have already been reported in the County.

Several other suspected cases are in quarantine.

According to Ndambiri, Kirinyaga County currently has 14 isolation beds at the Kerugoya Referral Hospital – the biggest facility in the region.

He said this is because of the bad management of public funds and the mass looting of public money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST