Monday August 3, 2020 – Tharaka Nithi Senator, Kithure Kindiki, crawled back to the limelight after he was unceremoniously ousted as the Senate’s Deputy Speaker by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his allies for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking on Monday, Kindiki vowed to humiliate Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga even further by rejecting their selfish formula on revenue allocation.

He proposed a solution to the revenue sharing standoff in the Senate and vowed to shoot down the current formula.

Kindiki, who has often strongly opposed the third basis formula for sharing revenue among counties, asserted that he will not back down ahead of tomorrow’s debate.

“Tomorrow, we shall once more shoot down the discriminative formula meant to demean some parts of our nation and replace it with a fair approach to sharing of nationally raised revenue.”

“Just add 17Billion from the ever-increasing National Government Budget and disburse it to the Counties, and no part of Kenya shall complain.”

“Monies allegedly stolen from just the anti-Corona interventions is enough to solve this issue,” noted Kindiki.

The former Deputy Senate Speaker asked Senate Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata to stop threatening Senators with party disciplinary action but engage them soberly for an amicable solution.

Sparsely populated Counties are set to lose up to Ksh17 billion which will be split by the rest of the Counties as the new formula advocates for the one vote one shilling rather than the size of the County.

“The Counties being presently mocked as unproductive deserts, bushes, thickets and sand hold the key to the future growth and prosperity of Kenya: ask USA (California), UAE (Dubai) and Eilat (Israel),” asserted Kindiki.

The Senator also noted that once the impasse is solved, attention will be shifted to the 85% of national revenue that he claims is being distributed unconstitutionally.

“Once this battle for equitable distribution of 15% of our National revenue is dispensed with, we shall turn to the even more critical struggle for the application of articles 201, 202(1) and 203 to the 85% of the revenue left for the National Government which is often unconstitutionally allocated whimsically without any regard to spatial equity,” he noted.

