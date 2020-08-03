Monday, August 3, 2020 – The Kenya medical fraternity is yet again in mourning after a 32-year old nurse identified as Marian Awuor Adumbo succumbed to Covid-19.

Marian, a nurse working at Rachuonyo Sub County Hospital was admitted at Homa Bay County Hospital with flu-like symptoms in pregnancy, where she tested negative for Covid-19.

She would later be transferred to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital and on July 20th, she tested positive for the Coronavirus.

On July 24, she delivered her child at 33 weeks via C-section while in critical care.

On Sunday, August 2, she lost the battle to Covid-19 after her lungs collapsed.

“Unfortunately, we have lost her. One of her lungs collapsed due to Covid-19,” Kisii County Public Health Director, Richard Onkware, confirmed.

Her death comes as the number of medics who have contracted the deadly coronavirus continues to rise due to lack of enough Personal Protective Equipment.

Last week,Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 634 Kenyan health workers have so far tested positive for Coronavirus.

The CS said that the number accounts for 3% of the total number of infections in the country since the first case was recorded in March.







The Kenyan DAILY POST