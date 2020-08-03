Monday, August 3, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 544 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 22,597.

Speaking on Monday from Afya House, Health CAS Rashid Aman said the new cases were detected from a pool of 2, 653 samples.

“From the cases, 499 are Kenyans while 45 are foreigners, and 315 males and 229 females.

“The youngest case is a one-year old infant, while the oldest is 84,” he said.

At the same time, Dr. Rashid said that 263 people have been discharged increasing the number of recoveries to 8,740.

But on a sad note, 13 people have also succumbed to the virus raising the death toll to 382.

Nairobi continues to lead in new infections after recording 412 cases, a majority of which were recorded in Langata (50), Westlands (48), Dagoretti North (43), Embakasi East (37).

Kiambu County followed at second with 27 cases.

Machakos and Kajiado recorded 17 cases each with Garissa, Uasin Gishu, Mombasa recording 16, 14 and 9 cases respectively.

Nakuru 8, Nyeri 5, Narok 5, Makueni 4 Laikipia 2, Muranga, Kilifi, Busia, Embu, Bungoma, kisii, Kwale and Meru one each.

Dr Aman also advised Kenyans to keep warm during this cold season and take extra precaution to avoid contracting the virus.

“Take extra precaution during this cold season by putting in place measures to avoid getting infections.

“Dress warmly, maintain social distance, wear masks, keep well hydrated by taking water and fluids and exercise,” the CAS said.

