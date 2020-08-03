Monday, August 3, 2020 – Over the weekend, Kiss 100 radio presenter, Kamene Goro, was at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa to unwind after a long week at work.

The plus size Kamene, who has added too much weight, stripped down to a tiny bikini and flaunted her plus size body, to promote body positivity.

She then turned off comments to avoid cyber bullying.

While women should be confident about their bodies, Kamene should hit the gym as soon as possible and lose some Kgs, to avoid lifestyle diseases.

Meanwhile, enjoy this photo that she posted for ‘Team Mafisi’.





