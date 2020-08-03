Monday August 3, 2020 – In 2016, former Chief Justice, David Mutunga, said Kenya is run by mafia-like cartels who coordinate with corrupt politicians to oppress the poor wananchi.

Speaking to a Dutch newspaper, Willy Mutunga claimed that organised crime stretches across all of Kenya’s society and had “never been worse”

“The influence of the cartels is overwhelming,” he said.

“They are doing illegal business with politicians. If we do not fight [them], we become their slaves.”

Four years down the line, the mafia is still active even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, in the health Ministry, cartels and politicians have been charting planes to China to bring substandard masks that have killed several health workers.

Others wait for the goods – personal protective gear, ventilators and other medical items – to land in Nairobi, then snap them up in bulk and wait.

Then some waylaid donations at the airport and diverted them to private warehouses, waiting for the procurement whistle to be blown.

Few months ago, billions of shillings were flowing into Government accounts as worried Kenyans absorbed the shock of the novel coronavirus landing in the country via London.

In just under 60 days, Kenya had already secured Sh223 billion as part of its Covid-19 war chest.

However, in July, Government hospitals had no PPEs and those who had them were substandard masks that pose a huge health risk to doctors and nurses who were on the frontline of fighting COVID 19.

Former Nairobi Women Representative, Rachael Shebesh, and Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, are among cartels that brought in substandard masks and PPEs and evaded tax.

The politicians and well connected individuals were paid billions of shillings for bringing in masks which according to multiple sources were substandard and some were even paid for “supplying air”.

