Monday, August 3, 2020 – Prominent businesswoman, Grace Wakhungu, may secure her freedom this Friday following reports that her family has managed to raise Sh800 million.

According to sources, Wakhungu’s family which is led by former Vice President, Moody Awori, has managed to raise Sh 800 million, surpassing the Sh 707 million fine imposed on her on June 25th.

Wakhungu had been handed 69 years in jail after she was found guilty of colluding with Sirisia MP, John Waluke, to defraud the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) Ksh297 million in 2009.

Here is the list of Grace Wakhungu’s family members and how they contributed Sh 800 million

1. Grace Wakhungu family – Sh 197 million

2. Former Vice President Moody Awori – Sh 135 million

3. Wakhungu’s nephew – Sh 100 million

4. Agrey Siroyi Awori – Sh 41 million

5. Dr Mary Okello – Sh 28 million

6. Hannington and Prof Nelson Awori – Sh 93 million.

7. Dennis Awori – Sh 15 million.

8. Other Awori siblings – Sh 54 million.

9. Grace Wakhungu friends – Sh 236 million.

