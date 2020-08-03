Monday August 3, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga met with former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, among other leaders, including Siaya Senator James Orengo, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe and Igembe North MP, Maoka Maore, yesterday.

The meeting sparked debate on social media with many describing the team as the 2022 dream Government to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking about the meeting, David Murathe was coy on details of the meeting but revealed that 2022 politics was part of their discussion in the Sunday meeting.

“We had a cup of tea with Baba.”

“Politicians also sometimes meet just to have a cup of tea and to check on Baba who returned to the country and people were saying that his back problem had recurred and that he could not stand.”

“When politicians meet at this time, 2022 is always part of the discussion, so it is no surprise that we discussed that.”

“I do not see any problem with that,” noted Murathe.

