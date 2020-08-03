Monday, August 3, 2020 – Nigerian men are known to be notorious conmen and fraudsters, who use lies to exploit women.

They fake lifestyles and lure gullible ladies who love fancy lifestyles and then con them.

A lady has narrated how a Nigerian man who lied to her that he is a successful businessman, exploited her and then dumped her like a rotten cabbage.

The guy used to work in a petrol station as an assistant manager and would drive customers’ cars to pick her.

The lady thought he had landed a focused man with successful business ventures, only to realize that he was a con.

She narrates to a popular Instagram blogger how the guy had sex with her multiple times and then drained her account before she realized he was a conman.

Ladies, read this and be careful.





The Kenyan DAILY POST