Sunday, 02 August 2020 – A Kenyan woman has caused drama on social media after she exposed her husband’s randy behaviours to the world.

The aggrieved woman, who is identified as Kerrie Emilia on facebook, narrated how her husband, a dangerous womanizer, had sex with her saloonist, when she was in the bathroom.

‘Mwanaume mgani analala na saloonist wangu nikiwa kwa bafu. He is just a slut. Let him go,’ she ranted when a lady told her to forgive her husband because all men are the same.

The jilted woman further revealed that her husband has been chewing people’s wives.

Here are screenshots of the aggrieved woman exposing her husband badly on social media.





The Kenyan DAILY POST