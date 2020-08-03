Monday August 3, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has reportedly settled on Siaya Senator James Orengo as ODM’s preferred Presidential candidate to face off with Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 race.

This was revealed by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, following a meeting between Raila, James Orengo, Peter Kenneth, David Murathe and Francis Atwoli.

Venting on social media, Kuria stated that James Orengo will be the preferred presidential candidate for ODM after the meeting.

“Congratulations James Bond for winning the ODM Consensus as the Presidential Candidate 2022,” read the MP’s post.

However, Murathe denied claims that Orengo had been chosen as ODM’s preferred presidential candidate, noting that these claims were being peddled by people who were not present in the meeting.

The National Super Alliance (NASA), in a statement to Kenyans, revealed that the leaders touched on matters of national significance in the meeting.

“Raila Odinga and other leaders from diverse backgrounds and experiences had an informal get together during which they exchanged views of national significance,” read the statement.

